Uddhav Thackeray Stands Resilient Amidst Shiv Sena's Political Shake-up

In the wake of a significant political setback for his faction, Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), arrived in Nagpur on Friday. His itinerary over the next two days includes visits to Yavatmal, Washim, Hingoli, and Parbhani, aimed at rallying support and bolstering party morale following the recent defection of six MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Despite the defections, Thackeray remains defiant, insisting that the Shiv Sena's core strength lies in its devoted members. 'As long as loyal Shiv Sainiks stand with me, our party cannot be finished,' he proclaimed, dismissing concerns that these departures could diminish the organization's influence or resolve.

During his address, Thackeray reinforced his confidence in the party’s resilience, articulating that opponents misunderstand the enduring spirit of the Shiv Sena. ‘Many traitors have already abandoned us, yet the Shiv Sena continues to thrive because of our dedicated members,’ he articulated passionately. As six MPs shifted allegiance to Shinde's camp, reducing UBT's Lok Sabha representation, Thackeray expressed firm belief in his followers' commitment to safeguarding the party's future.