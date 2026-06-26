Humanitarian Exchanges Amidst Conflict: A Step Towards Humanity

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova Said On Friday That She And Her Ukrainian Counterpart Dmytro Lubinets Had Agreed To Jointly Visit Prisoners Of War And Had Exchanged Lists Of Soldiers Being Held By Both Countries

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova announced an agreement with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets to undertake joint visits to prisoners of war, according to state RIA news agency.

The two representatives have exchanged lists of soldiers held by each nation as efforts continue to alleviate the humanitarian situation.

This announcement follows the mutual exchange of 160 detainees by both countries. Another humanitarian exchange is anticipated soon, reflecting ongoing attempts to prioritize humane considerations amid the conflict.