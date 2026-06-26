Humanitarian Exchanges Amidst Conflict: A Step Towards Humanity
Russian and Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioners are collaborating to visit prisoners of war. They have shared lists of detained soldiers. Following a recent exchange of 160 people each, a new humanitarian swap is imminent, highlighting efforts for humane treatment in times of conflict.
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova announced an agreement with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets to undertake joint visits to prisoners of war, according to state RIA news agency.
The two representatives have exchanged lists of soldiers held by each nation as efforts continue to alleviate the humanitarian situation.
This announcement follows the mutual exchange of 160 detainees by both countries. Another humanitarian exchange is anticipated soon, reflecting ongoing attempts to prioritize humane considerations amid the conflict.