Railway Tragedy: Executive Faces Justice in Italy

Mauro Moretti, former CEO of Italy's state railway, begins a five-year jail term for a 2009 train disaster that killed 32. The case underlines management accountability and slow Italian justice. Initially sentenced to seven years, his term was reduced after appeals. He hopes for early release due to his age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Yearold Former Head Of Italys State Railway Company Has Begun A Fiveyear Jail Term Over A Derailment That Killed People | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:02 IST
Railway Tragedy: Executive Faces Justice in Italy

Mauro Moretti, the 72-year-old former leader of Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), Italy's state railway company, has commenced a five-year prison sentence. This follows a prolonged legal battle over a 2009 train derailment and explosion in Viareggio, Tuscany, which resulted in 32 fatalities.

His initial seven-year sentence, handed down in 2017, was reduced through subsequent appeals. Moretti, maintaining his head held high, plans to apply for early release, intending to serve most of his term at home with community service due to his age.

This case emphasizes the challenges of managerial accountability within Italy's justice system. It is paralleled by an ongoing trial in Genoa concerning a 2018 bridge collapse, demonstrating systemic issues in infrastructure management and executive liability.

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