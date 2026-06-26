John Bolton's Legal Battle: A Verdict on Classified Information

John Bolton, a former national security adviser and critic of Donald Trump, has pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information. The plea deal includes potential prison time and a hefty fine. Bolton shared sensitive data for a memoir, leading to legal action initiated by Trump's Justice Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | John Bolton | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:00 IST
John Bolton's Legal Battle: A Verdict on Classified Information
John Bolton

John Bolton, previously a national security adviser under U.S. President Donald Trump, admitted guilt in federal court for mishandling classified information. The plea agreement specifies penalties, including potential imprisonment and a substantial financial fine of $2.25 million. Bolton is obligated to pay half within five days of sentencing, and the remainder in 90 days.

The charges stem from Bolton's alleged disclosure of sensitive material to relatives for use in a planned memoir, encompassing details from intelligence briefings and interactions with senior officials and foreign dignitaries. Bolton had previously entered a not guilty plea in response to 18 criminal allegations.

Bolton's case is part of broader legal actions involving Trump adversaries, marking a shift in prosecutorial norms traditionally isolated from political biases. It is noteworthy that this investigation commenced prior to Trump's 2025 return to office, receiving support from longstanding federal prosecutors.

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