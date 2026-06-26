Tensions Rise: Israeli Forces Issue Evacuation Order in Lebanese Town

Israeli Forces Dropped Leaflets Over The Southern Lebanese Town Of Mansouri On Friday Ordering Residents To Leave

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli forces dropped leaflets over Mansouri, a southern Lebanese town, instructing residents to evacuate, as reported by Lebanese state media.

This marks the first order since Israel and Hezbollah's latest ceasefire took effect. Concurrently, discussions continue in Washington regarding a U.S.-backed plan for Israel to cede some territories to Lebanon's military. Although Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a halt in hostilities, Israeli forces remain in a 'buffer zone' to counter potential Hezbollah attacks.

The situation remains volatile, with Israel confirming its troops killed seven purported Hezbollah operatives near the zone. This claim remains unverified by Reuters. Lebanese officials express concerns over the enforced zone threatening civilians, including Lebanese soldiers.