Leon Black Denies Links to Epstein's Heinous Acts at Congressional Hearing

Billionaire Investor Leon Black Told A Us Congressional Panel On Friday That He Had No Involvement Or Knowledge Of The Late Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epsteins Heinous Conduct Let Me State Unequivocally That I Have Never Abused A Woman I Have Never Been With An Underage Woman

Billionaire investor Leon Black addressed a U.S. congressional panel, firmly denying any involvement or awareness of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities. Speaking before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Black emphasized he never engaged in wrongdoing, including sex trafficking or abuse.

Black is among several individuals associated with Epstein to face scrutiny as the committee examines any federal government lapses in the Epstein probe. Epstein, who rubbed shoulders with influential figures, was imprisoned in 2008 for state prostitution charges and rearrested in 2019 on federal charges; he died later the same year, with his death ruled a suicide. Black resigned from Apollo Global Management in 2021 after a law firm review revealed he paid Epstein $158 million for tax assistance. He also settled with the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2023 to preempt legal claims linked to Epstein.

Committee Chairman James Comer highlighted Black's testimony as potentially groundbreaking, citing an abundance of questions regarding his financial transactions with Epstein. Black, who knew Epstein for 18 years, detailed his regret over maintaining associations with Epstein despite his 2008 conviction, noting that he severed ties in 2018.