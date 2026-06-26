Court Rules Prosecutor's Media Comments Breached Rules in Charlie Kirk Murder Case

A Utah Judge On Friday Found A Prosecutor Violated Court Rules With Comments He Made To A Media Outlet About The Presumed Guilt Of Tyler Robinson

A Utah judge has determined that a prosecutor's comments to the media were in violation of court rules concerning the assumed guilt of Tyler Robinson, who is accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

District Court Judge Tony Graf has taken measures to ensure the comments by Utah County prosecutor Christopher Ballard do not bias potential jurors if the case goes to trial. However, the judge denied a motion from defense attorneys to prohibit the prosecution from pursuing the death penalty due to Ballard's statements.

Ballard's media comments touched on inconclusive test results from a bullet fragment that could potentially exonerate Robinson. Despite this, Ballard claimed there was sufficient evidence to prove Robinson's guilt. Robinson, who was training to become an electrician, allegedly shot Kirk during a university debate, with prosecutors aiming for the death penalty if convicted.