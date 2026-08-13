Richie Mo'unga’s Triumphant Return to the All Blacks

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga returns to the All Blacks after being cleared by NZR. Following a stint in Japan, his eligibility was restored upon returning to New Zealand. Mo'unga replaces Billy Proctor, out due to injury. He immediately made an impact by securing a victory for Canterbury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 08:15 IST
Richie Mo'unga’s Triumphant Return to the All Blacks
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Richie Mo'unga, the dynamic flyhalf, has been reinstated into the All Blacks squad and will join the team in South Africa. His inclusion follows stringent eligibility criteria set by New Zealand Rugby (NZR), which previously excluded him due to playing overseas in Japan for three years.

Mo'unga succeeded in making the squad as a replacement for the injured Billy Proctor after proving himself in local matches, including a decisive play against Auckland and leading Canterbury to a Ranfurly Shield victory. Coach Dave Rennie expressed confidence in Mo'unga's ability to swiftly integrate and contribute to the team.

Damian McKenzie, although injured in a recent match, is expected to recover in time for the upcoming test against the Springboks, providing further options in the squad's flyhalf roster. Mo'unga's return is a boost for the All Blacks as they prepare to face their rivals at Ellis Park on August 22.

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