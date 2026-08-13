Bangladesh Stuns Australia with Pace Attack
Bangladesh's pace bowlers dismantled Australia's top batting lineup, reducing them to 74 for four by lunch on the first day of the series-opening test match in Darwin. Their aggressive performance left the hosts struggling from the start, setting an intense tone for the match.
- Country:
- Australia
Bangladesh's depleted pace attack made a stunning impact on the first morning of the series-opening test against Australia, dismantling the host's top order.
By lunch on the green pitch of Darwin, Australia's batsmen found themselves at a precarious 74 for four, much to the delight of Bangladesh's bowlers.
The aggressive strategy paid off, setting an intense tone for the remainder of the match as Australia's players looked to recover after the early setbacks.
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