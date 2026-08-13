Bribery Allegations Rock Indonesia's Tax Sector
The Indonesian Attorney General's Office has accused two tax officers of accepting bribes from a pulp producer, allegedly causing around 2 trillion rupiah in state losses. The under-invoicing scheme reportedly facilitated by these officers has sparked concerns over corruption within the country's tax sector.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's tax sector is under scrutiny after the Attorney General's Office accused two tax officers of accepting bribes. The officials reportedly received illicit payments from a listed pulp producer.
This alleged corruption facilitated under-invoicing practices, resulting in state losses estimated at approximately 2 trillion rupiah, or $111.95 million.
This case highlights ongoing concerns about integrity within government institutions and raises questions about systemic issues in Indonesia's tax enforcement mechanisms.
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