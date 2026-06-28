Deadly Assault at Sindh Rangers Facility: Karachi Under Siege

A Bomb And Gun Attack On A Sindh Rangers Facility In Karachi Killed Three Paramilitary Troops And Injured Four On Saturday

A deadly assault on a Sindh Rangers facility in Karachi resulted in the deaths of three soldiers and injuries to four others, according to Pakistan's military. The assault, claimed by the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction of the Pakistani Taliban, is part of a concerning surge in violence.

The militants detonated an explosive at the entrance of the camp in Gulistan-i-Jauhar and then opened fire on the troops. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, followed by gunfire, near several prominent educational institutions in the area.

This attack could potentially escalate tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as Islamabad hints at possible retribution operations. The violence marks the most significant attack in Karachi since a 2024 incident targeting a Chinese convoy, raising alarm over urban security in major Pakistani cities.