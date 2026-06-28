Deadly Assault at Sindh Rangers Facility: Karachi Under Siege

A deadly attack on a Sindh Rangers facility in Karachi led to the deaths of three paramilitary troops. Militants from the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction of the Pakistani Taliban detonated an explosive and opened fire, sparking fears of heightened conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan amid rising urban violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Bomb And Gun Attack On A Sindh Rangers Facility In Karachi Killed Three Paramilitary Troops And Injured Four On Saturday | Updated: 28-06-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 11:05 IST
Deadly Assault at Sindh Rangers Facility: Karachi Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly assault on a Sindh Rangers facility in Karachi resulted in the deaths of three soldiers and injuries to four others, according to Pakistan's military. The assault, claimed by the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction of the Pakistani Taliban, is part of a concerning surge in violence.

The militants detonated an explosive at the entrance of the camp in Gulistan-i-Jauhar and then opened fire on the troops. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, followed by gunfire, near several prominent educational institutions in the area.

This attack could potentially escalate tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as Islamabad hints at possible retribution operations. The violence marks the most significant attack in Karachi since a 2024 incident targeting a Chinese convoy, raising alarm over urban security in major Pakistani cities.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026