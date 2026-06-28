Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Refinery

Ukrainian drones have struck targets in Russia, including an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, as part of ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure. The Slavyansk-na-Kubani refinery caught fire, resulting in one death and one injury. Restrictions were imposed in Yaroslavl after similar attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian Drones Struck Russian Targets Including An Oil Refinery In The Southern Krasnodar Region Overnight | Updated: 28-06-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 12:24 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian drones launched a series of strikes on Russian targets, including an oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region, according to local authorities. This attack is part of Kyiv's ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian energy infrastructure, which have led to fuel shortages in certain areas of Russia.

Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratiev stated on Telegram that a fire erupted at the Slavyansk-na-Kubani refinery, resulting in one fatality and one injury in a nearby village. Though the footage remains unverified, social media has circulated images of a significant fire at the site.

In another area of Russia, Yaroslavl region governor reported a drone attack east of Moscow, prompting temporary road restrictions as a security measure towards the capital.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026