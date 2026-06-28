Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Refinery

Ukrainian drones launched a series of strikes on Russian targets, including an oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region, according to local authorities. This attack is part of Kyiv's ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian energy infrastructure, which have led to fuel shortages in certain areas of Russia.

Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratiev stated on Telegram that a fire erupted at the Slavyansk-na-Kubani refinery, resulting in one fatality and one injury in a nearby village. Though the footage remains unverified, social media has circulated images of a significant fire at the site.

In another area of Russia, Yaroslavl region governor reported a drone attack east of Moscow, prompting temporary road restrictions as a security measure towards the capital.