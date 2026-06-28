Messi Continues Historic Goal Streak: Scaloni Runs Out of Superlatives
Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, expressed his ongoing amazement at Lionel Messi's achievements after the superstar scored in his seventh consecutive World Cup match. This notable feat, accomplished during Argentina's 3-1 victory over Jordan, sees Messi break records previously held by Just Fontaine and Jairzinho. Scaloni emphasizes Messi's focus on team over personal accolades.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is at a loss for words to describe Lionel Messi’s extraordinary performances. Messi made history as the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches during Argentina's 3-1 triumph over Jordan on Saturday.
Substituted in at the 60-minute mark, Messi scored a decisive free kick in the 80th minute, setting a new milestone beyond Just Fontaine and Jairzinho’s records. 'It's a bit uncomfortable when I don't know what to say,' Scaloni admitted regarding Messi's stellar performances.
Argentina continued their strong form with goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez. Scaloni was pleased with his team's depth as they prepare to face Cape Verde next, a team that has proven resilient against tough opponents like Spain and Uruguay.
ALSO READ
-
Heartbreak in the Final Moments: Iran's Unfinished World Cup Dream
-
Current Buzz: Olivia Wilde's Chaos, Jolin Tsai's Triumph, and World Cup Crackdown
-
Skyrocketing World Cup Ticket Prices: A Battle of Giants in Toronto
-
Austria and Algeria Seal Spots in World Cup Knockouts
-
World Cup Ticket Prices Soar: Ronaldo vs. Modric in Toronto