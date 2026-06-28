Messi Continues Historic Goal Streak: Scaloni Runs Out of Superlatives

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Said He Is Running Out Of Ways To Describe The Performances Of Lionel Messi After Seeing His Captain Become The First Player To Score In Seven Consecutive World Cup Matches In Their Win Over Jordan On Saturday Messi Was Introduced From The Bench On The Hour Mark At Dallas Stadium And Netted An Thminute Free Kick To Continue A Scoring Run That Saw Him Surpass The Mark He Shared With Frances Just Fontaine And Brazilian Jairzinho Its A Little Bit Of An Uncomfortable Situation When People Ask Me That And I Dont Know What To Say

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is at a loss for words to describe Lionel Messi’s extraordinary performances. Messi made history as the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches during Argentina's 3-1 triumph over Jordan on Saturday.

Substituted in at the 60-minute mark, Messi scored a decisive free kick in the 80th minute, setting a new milestone beyond Just Fontaine and Jairzinho’s records. 'It's a bit uncomfortable when I don't know what to say,' Scaloni admitted regarding Messi's stellar performances.

Argentina continued their strong form with goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez. Scaloni was pleased with his team's depth as they prepare to face Cape Verde next, a team that has proven resilient against tough opponents like Spain and Uruguay.