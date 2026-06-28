Seismic Shocks: Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan and Pakistan
A magnitude 6 earthquake shook Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, causing tremors in Pakistan. Initial assessments show damage in Pakistan's Musakhail district. Relief efforts are underway. Panic spread as buildings swayed and people took to the streets. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a swift response to aid affected communities.
A powerful earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, causing tremors as far as the capital, Kabul, and across the border into Pakistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. The magnitude 6 quake, occurring at a depth of 100 km, triggered immediate emergency assessments, though no casualties have yet been confirmed within Afghanistan.
In Pakistan, a separate 5.4 magnitude earthquake earlier that day injured over 20 individuals and damaged dozens of homes in Musakhail district, Balochistan province. Local authorities have dispatched relief teams with essential supplies such as tents, food, and solar panels to support the affected families.
Swat district residents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa described the quake as prolonged and powerful, leading to widespread panic. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concern and called for a rapid governmental response to provide necessary aid and support to those impacted by the disaster.
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Seismic Shakes: Earthquake Rattles Hindu Kush Region, Affecting Afghanistan and Pakistan