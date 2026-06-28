Seismic Shocks: Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan and Pakistan

A magnitude 6 earthquake shook Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, causing tremors in Pakistan. Initial assessments show damage in Pakistan's Musakhail district. Relief efforts are underway. Panic spread as buildings swayed and people took to the streets. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a swift response to aid affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Strong Earthquake Struck Afghanistans Hindu Kush Region On Saturday | Updated: 28-06-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 11:14 IST
Seismic Shocks: Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, causing tremors as far as the capital, Kabul, and across the border into Pakistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. The magnitude 6 quake, occurring at a depth of 100 km, triggered immediate emergency assessments, though no casualties have yet been confirmed within Afghanistan.

In Pakistan, a separate 5.4 magnitude earthquake earlier that day injured over 20 individuals and damaged dozens of homes in Musakhail district, Balochistan province. Local authorities have dispatched relief teams with essential supplies such as tents, food, and solar panels to support the affected families.

Swat district residents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa described the quake as prolonged and powerful, leading to widespread panic. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concern and called for a rapid governmental response to provide necessary aid and support to those impacted by the disaster.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026