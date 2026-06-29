New Space Hub Takes Shape at Southland Satellite Station

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the investment reflects the region’s growing importance in satellite operations and opens the door for future growth in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-06-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 09:09 IST
New Space Hub Takes Shape at Southland Satellite Station
Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson said the project highlights Southland’s ability to build on its traditional industries while attracting advanced technology investments. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Construction has officially started on a new headquarters at the Awarua Satellite Ground Station near Bluff, marking another step in New Zealand's growing role in the global space industry. The project is expected to boost Southland's high-tech sector while creating new jobs and expanding the country's space infrastructure. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the investment reflects the region's growing importance in satellite operations and opens the door for future growth in the industry.

Investment set to create skilled jobs and support growth

The $4.55 million development is being led by Space Operations New Zealand (SpaceOps NZ). It includes a new multi-purpose headquarters, workshops and supporting facilities that will strengthen operations at the satellite ground station. The project is backed by a loan of up to $2.25 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund, with the remaining investment provided by SpaceOps NZ. Once completed, the expanded facility is expected to increase the permanent workforce from 21 employees to around 30 highly skilled workers. Around 10 jobs are also expected to be created during the construction phase, bringing additional economic activity to the region.

Southland strengthens its place in the space sector

Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson said the project highlights Southland's ability to build on its traditional industries while attracting advanced technology investments. He said the new headquarters will strengthen New Zealand's position in the international space industry and create fresh opportunities for local workers and businesses. The expansion also supports Southland's efforts to diversify its economy by developing industries that offer skilled employment and long-term growth. The new headquarters is expected to be completed in early 2027, giving SpaceOps NZ additional capacity to support satellite missions and expand its services as demand for ground-based space infrastructure continues to grow.

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