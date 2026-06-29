Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Sparks Legal and Political Battle in Ayodhya

In a dramatic development, eight individuals accused of embezzling funds from the Ram Mandir donation pool are set to appear before Ayodhya's Special Court for Corruption Act cases today. This judicial event has prompted heightened security measures at the court complex, with a substantial police presence observed both inside and outside the premises.

The Ayodhya Bar Association’s decision regarding legal representation for the accused is highly anticipated, as members of the Faizabad Advocates' Association convene to discuss their stance. Kalika Prasad Mishra, the association's president, emphasized the importance of the collective decision, hinting that the outcome might align with the temple’s interests.

Amidst this, allegations have stirred political tensions in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was lodged on June 25 concerning the alleged misappropriation of between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore, triggering an ongoing Special Investigation Team probe. The case has become a point of contention between ruling and opposition parties, with calls for an impartial inquiry gaining momentum.