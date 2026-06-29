Escalation in Iranian Cyberattacks: Rising Threat to Israeli Systems
Iranian cyberattacks on Israel have increased significantly since a U.S.-Israeli offensive began, with incidents tripling from June 2025 to June 2026. Expert Yossi Karadi emphasizes the seriousness of these attacks on critical infrastructure and smaller organizations, while Iran typically denies involvement in international cyber warfare.
The frequency of Iranian cyberattacks against Israel has surged in response to a U.S.-Israeli offensive, according to Yossi Karadi, Director General of Israel's National Cyber Directorate. Speaking to Die Welt, Karadi highlighted that incidents soared from approximately 1,600 in June 2025 to 4,800 in June 2026.
These cyber threats are primarily aimed at Israel's critical infrastructure, central organizations, and small to medium-sized companies, including sectors like law practices and accounting firms. Karadi warns that, unlike traditional warfare, there is no ceasefire in cyberspace, but stresses that thus far, Israel has successfully defended its critical systems.
While Iran denies executing hacking campaigns against other nations, it has reported similar cyberattacks on its own infrastructures. Companies more vulnerable to incursions often suffer significant data losses through wiped computer systems.
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