India's Insurance Boom: Opportunities Rise Amid Market Reforms

India's commercial insurance landscape is witnessing a transformation, with enhanced opportunities for buyers, attributed to sweeping regulatory reforms and increased foreign investments. Aon's Global Insurance Market Insights Q1 2026 report highlights how policy changes and competition are reshaping the market dynamics.

Key reforms introduced in 2025, notably the increase of foreign direct investment limits to 100 percent, have made India an attractive prospect for overseas stakeholders. Meanwhile, new entrants and expanded reinsurance capacities are contributing to a softer market, especially in the property insurance sector, resulting in significant premium reductions.

The competitive market environment is empowering corporate buyers to secure broader coverages and higher policy limits. This strength is vital in addressing emerging risks such as climate change, cyber threats, and supply chain disruptions. Although underwriting remains mainly flexible, particularly in cyber insurance, stricter standards are due to rising claims. As India positions itself as a reinsurance hub via GIFT City, domestic and international players are exploring growth avenues.