French Authorities Detain Suspected Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker
A French prosecutor has ordered the detention of an oil tanker suspected of being part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'—a network used to transport oil and gas to bypass Western sanctions.
On Monday, a French prosecutor took decisive action by ordering the detention of an oil tanker allegedly involved in Russia's 'shadow fleet.' This fleet is reportedly used to discreetly transport oil and gas, thereby circumventing Western-imposed sanctions.
The vessel's immobilization forms part of ongoing efforts to monitor and restrict activities associated with the 'shadow fleet,' amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Authorities are investigating the shipment routes and ownership of the vessel to ascertain its role in international trade sanctions violations.