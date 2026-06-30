Asylum Seekers in Britain Could Soon Be Paying Their Way

British asylum seekers may need to repay approximately £10,000 for accommodation and basic support under new government proposals aimed at curbing illegal immigration. The Labour Party, facing pressure from Reform UK and Nigel Farage, supports the initiative to lessen taxpayer burden, though it's been met with controversy within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asylum Seekers In Britain Could Have To Repay The State Around | Updated: 30-06-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 03:00 IST
Asylum Seekers in Britain Could Soon Be Paying Their Way
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Asylum seekers in the UK may soon be required to repay up to £10,000 for accommodation and support. This proposal aims to deter illegal migration, as immigration remains a critical and divisive issue in British politics, often leading to community tensions.

The Labour Party is intensifying efforts to regulate migration, responding to challenges from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, which advocates deporting large numbers of asylum seekers. Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood stresses that asylum support should be reciprocated once recipients are financially able to do so.

These plans come during a turbulent time for Labour, with internal debates on immigration policy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to step down. Last year, asylum support costs exceeded £4 billion, prompting discussions on sustainable solutions.

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