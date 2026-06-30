Manhunt in Monaco: Parcel Bomb Shakes the Principality

A man is sought by Monaco police after a makeshift bomb injured three people. The explosion happened near a residential building, as per surveillance footage. Authorities describe it as a 'parcel bomb'. The incident has been labeled a tragedy by a nearby city's mayor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Police In Monaco Were Hunting For A Man Suspected Of Detonating A Makeshift Bomb That Wounded Three People On Monday | Updated: 30-06-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 03:02 IST
Manhunt in Monaco: Parcel Bomb Shakes the Principality
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Authorities in Monaco are on high alert following a makeshift bomb explosion that left three individuals wounded on Monday evening, according to French media reports.

A video from a security camera shows a man dropping a backpack at the entrance of a residential building just before the incident occurred, reported French newspaper Le Figaro.

The explosive device, described as a 'parcel bomb' by Monaco's prosecutor general, has sparked a manhunt. Speaking on social media, Eric Ciotti, the mayor of Nice, condemned the attack as 'a tragedy for Monaco'. Monaco remains a renowned tax-free haven for the wealthy.

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