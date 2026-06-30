Manhunt in Monaco: Parcel Bomb Shakes the Principality
A man is sought by Monaco police after a makeshift bomb injured three people. The explosion happened near a residential building, as per surveillance footage. Authorities describe it as a 'parcel bomb'. The incident has been labeled a tragedy by a nearby city's mayor.
Authorities in Monaco are on high alert following a makeshift bomb explosion that left three individuals wounded on Monday evening, according to French media reports.
A video from a security camera shows a man dropping a backpack at the entrance of a residential building just before the incident occurred, reported French newspaper Le Figaro.
The explosive device, described as a 'parcel bomb' by Monaco's prosecutor general, has sparked a manhunt. Speaking on social media, Eric Ciotti, the mayor of Nice, condemned the attack as 'a tragedy for Monaco'. Monaco remains a renowned tax-free haven for the wealthy.