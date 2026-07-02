South Korea Expressed Regret On Thursday That A Report By A Us House Panel On Seouls Treatment Of Us Businesses Reflected Mostly Onesided Claims By Usbased Coupang

Concerns arose when South Korea expressed regret over a recent report by a U.S. House panel, which scrutinized Seoul's handling of U.S. business operations in the country. The report centered on claims primarily from U.S.-based Coupang, a company that faced a significant data breach last year.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry, represented by spokesperson Park Il, emphasized the non-biased nature of their investigation, asserting that their actions align with national laws and guarantee fairness for all businesses, irrespective of their origin.

Addressing media inquiries, Park Il firmly denied allegations of biased investigations and reiterated the government's commitment to fair regulatory practices concerning Coupang.