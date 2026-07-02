U.S. House Panel Report Sparks South Korean Regret Over Coupang Data Breach Probe
South Korea has expressed regret over a U.S. House panel report on its investigation of Coupang, stating that the claims are mostly from the company itself. The South Korean Foreign Ministry affirms that its investigation adheres to the law and ensures a fair business environment for all companies.
Concerns arose when South Korea expressed regret over a recent report by a U.S. House panel, which scrutinized Seoul's handling of U.S. business operations in the country. The report centered on claims primarily from U.S.-based Coupang, a company that faced a significant data breach last year.
The South Korean Foreign Ministry, represented by spokesperson Park Il, emphasized the non-biased nature of their investigation, asserting that their actions align with national laws and guarantee fairness for all businesses, irrespective of their origin.
Addressing media inquiries, Park Il firmly denied allegations of biased investigations and reiterated the government's commitment to fair regulatory practices concerning Coupang.
ALSO READ
-
Coupang Under Fire: Allegations, Investigations, and Bilateral Strain
-
Google's Alleged Market Dominance: South Korea vs. Alphabet
-
Korean Antitrust Crackdown on Google: 'Project Hug' Under Fire
-
Tensions Surge in Hormuz: Namu Awaits Safe Passage
-
South Korea's AI Chip Investment Surge: A Gamble on the Future