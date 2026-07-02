U.S. House Panel Report Sparks South Korean Regret Over Coupang Data Breach Probe

South Korea has expressed regret over a U.S. House panel report on its investigation of Coupang, stating that the claims are mostly from the company itself. The South Korean Foreign Ministry affirms that its investigation adheres to the law and ensures a fair business environment for all companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Expressed Regret On Thursday That A Report By A Us House Panel On Seouls Treatment Of Us Businesses Reflected Mostly Onesided Claims By Usbased Coupang | Updated: 02-07-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 11:26 IST
U.S. House Panel Report Sparks South Korean Regret Over Coupang Data Breach Probe
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Concerns arose when South Korea expressed regret over a recent report by a U.S. House panel, which scrutinized Seoul's handling of U.S. business operations in the country. The report centered on claims primarily from U.S.-based Coupang, a company that faced a significant data breach last year.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry, represented by spokesperson Park Il, emphasized the non-biased nature of their investigation, asserting that their actions align with national laws and guarantee fairness for all businesses, irrespective of their origin.

Addressing media inquiries, Park Il firmly denied allegations of biased investigations and reiterated the government's commitment to fair regulatory practices concerning Coupang.

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