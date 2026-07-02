India Showcases Plastic Recycling Innovation at Global Sustainability Conclave

The 3rd Global Conclave on Plastic Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS) and its accompanying international exhibition opened at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and businesses to discuss the future of plastic recycling and sustainable manufacturing. The four-day event, regarded as India's flagship platform on plastic recycling and sustainability, was inaugurated by Tejveer Singh, Secretary of the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC) under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Addressing the inaugural session, Singh called for coordinated global efforts to tackle plastic waste, saying countries should move beyond fragmented approaches and align their actions with international initiatives such as the United Nations Global Plastics Treaty. He also urged stakeholders to adopt proven international technologies and best practices to improve plastic waste management.

Circular economy and innovation take centre stage

Emphasising the importance of a circular economy, Singh said the plastics and recycling sector should be recognised as a modern, technology-driven and high-value industry rather than being viewed negatively. He welcomed the industry's efforts to develop biodegradable plastic packaging and encouraged companies and research institutions to find long-term solutions for plastic litter, particularly small packaging materials that are difficult to collect and recycle.

The secretary also stressed the need for stronger collaboration between industry and academia to accelerate innovation, assuring participants of the department's support in fostering research partnerships. He further highlighted the vital contribution of informal waste collectors, calling for their integration into the formal recycling ecosystem as the sector continues to evolve.

Exhibition showcases latest recycling technologies

The conclave is jointly organised by the All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) and the Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturers Association (CPMA) with support from the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals. Several ministries, including DPIIT, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Ministry of MSME, are also supporting the event.

More than 400 exhibitors are showcasing advanced recycling technologies, machinery, sustainable materials and waste management solutions. Organisers expect over 50,000 business visitors, including policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and sustainability experts from India and abroad. Educational and research institutions such as CIPET, CSIR–National Physical Laboratory, SIDBI, and the School of Packaging SIESSOP are also participating in the exhibition.

The conclave comes as India's recycled plastics industry continues to expand. The domestic recycled plastics market is projected to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2032, growing at a 10.95 per cent compound annual growth rate, while the global waste plastic recycling market is expected to reach USD 80.5 billion by 2033, reflecting increasing worldwide demand for sustainable recycling technologies and circular business models.