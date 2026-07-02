Royal Support on Centre Court: Princess Kate's Day at Wimbledon

Princess Kate of Wales attended Wimbledon, supporting British players. She mingled with fans, watched Arthur Fery, who won his match, and later saw Katie Swan's game with Andy Murray. Swan, despite the royal encouragement, was defeated by Madison Keys. Kate also interacted with Wimbledon attendees and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kate | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:54 IST
Royal Support on Centre Court: Princess Kate's Day at Wimbledon
Princess of Wales

Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate, made an appearance at Wimbledon, adding royal flair to the tennis event as she mingled with the public, greeted stewards, and voiced her support for British competitors.

The princess attended matches played under the sunny London skies, including Arthur Fery's. Fery, a 23-year-old wildcard hopeful, emerged victorious against Finnish player Otto Virtanen, a success he only later realized was achieved in the presence of royalty.

Kate, accompanied by tennis icon Andy Murray, also gave her encouragement to Katie Swan who unfortunately lost to Madison Keys. Despite Swan's back injury struggles, her attempt was noted. Kate's interactions extended to talking with fans and workers, further showcasing her passion as a tennis enthusiast and as the patron of the All England Club.

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