U.S. Withdrawal Challenges Stability of AU Mission in Somalia

The United States plans to halt support for the AU's peacekeeping mission in Somalia starting next year. The AU mission, heavily dependent on U.N. logistics, helps counter al-Shabaab but faces operational challenges and funding cuts as Washington ceases aid, drawing concern over Somalia's future stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Has Said It Will Prevent The United Nations Supporting An African Union Peacekeeping Mission In Somalia From The Start Of Next Year | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:09 IST
U.S. Withdrawal Challenges Stability of AU Mission in Somalia

The U.S. has announced plans to withdraw its support for the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia starting next year, documents revealed. The move could lead to the end of the AU's operations in the region, which have been crucial in supporting the fragile Somali government.

The AU mission, known as the AU Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), includes nearly 12,000 personnel and relies heavily on U.N. support for vital logistics, including food, water, fuel, medical services, and troop transportation. The mission helps Somalia fend off al-Shabaab militants, but its future is in jeopardy without U.N. backing.

Washington, expressing frustration with Somalia's political divisions and inability to defeat insurgents, informed the AU of its decision to cease funding the U.N. Support Office in Somalia. AUSSOM's budget, already strained, faces a critical shortfall. U.S. critiques highlight the need for Somalia's leaders to address internal conflicts to improve security and governance.

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