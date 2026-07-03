Partnership at a Crossroad: What's Next for SA Football with Broos?

South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan remains undecided on national team coach Hugo Broos's future following the team's World Cup exit. Broos, who initially planned to retire, may continue discussions with SAFA about extending his role as the team eyes future competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South African Fa President Danny Jordaan Was Noncommittal On The Future Of National Team Coach Hugo Broos As The Squad Touched Down In Johannesburg On Thursday Following Their Exit From The World Cup Against Cohosts Canada In The Last Broos | Updated: 03-07-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 00:41 IST
Partnership at a Crossroad: What's Next for SA Football with Broos?

South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan has refrained from making a firm decision on the future of national team coach Hugo Broos. This announcement comes as the national squad returned to Johannesburg after being knocked out of the World Cup by co-hosts Canada at the last 32 stage.

Broos, 74, who previously indicated an intention to retire post-tournament, has reconsidered after guiding the team to the knockout phase for the first time. His five-year contract is set to end this month, but discussions between Broos and SAFA could lead to an extension.

As Jordaan thanked Broos and his team for their hard work, he outlined plans to evaluate the team's performance and hinted at future announcements regarding South African football. With hopes that the World Cup will open avenues for players abroad, focus now shifts to the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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