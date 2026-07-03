American Surge at Wimbledon: Anisimova and Fritz Lead the Charge

Amanda Anisimova and other American players surged into the third round of Wimbledon with significant performances. Anisimova overcame compatriot Sofia Kenin, while Taylor Fritz bested Patrick Kypson. The Americans continue their strides in the tournament amidst significant national celebrations, facing tough challenges in the next rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amanda Anisimova Survived An Almighty Scare Against Compatriot Sofia Kenin On Thursday To Join A Wave Of American Women Marching Into The Third Round Of Wimbledon | Updated: 03-07-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 00:45 IST
American Surge at Wimbledon: Anisimova and Fritz Lead the Charge
Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova, alongside a strong contingent of American players, advanced to the third round of Wimbledon, defeating Sofia Kenin in a tense three-set match. Anisimova expressed relief and gratitude towards her serving abilities, acknowledging moments of struggle during the game. She now prepares for a high-stakes match against Madison Keys.

Taylor Fritz also delivered a sterling performance, defeating Patrick Kypson in straight sets, enhancing his reputation as a strong contender on grass courts. Alongside other American players like Marcos Giron and Zachary Svajda, many have continued their advance, with several facing formidable opponents in upcoming matches.

As the tournament progressed, notable performances were observed from other international players, setting the stage for intensely competitive subsequent rounds. The event concurrently served as a backdrop for potential participation from tennis legends, amplifying the excitement surrounding Wimbledon.

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