Olympic Canoeist Indicted for Vandalizing Historic Landmark

David Hearn, a former U.S. Olympic canoeist, finds himself entangled in a legal battle after being indicted for allegedly vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The charges, stemming from an incident on June 19, claim that Hearn maliciously damaged the pool's recently renovated liner.

This development has sparked controversy, with his legal team accusing the Trump administration of politicizing the case, as the renovation was linked to upcoming U.S. Independence Day celebrations.