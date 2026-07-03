Trump Jr.'s Involvement in 'Amazon of Guns' and Its Potential Windfall
Donald Trump Jr., a shareholder and board member of GrabAGun, might benefit from a proposed rule allowing direct home delivery of guns. This rule changes the longstanding policy requiring in-store pickups and background checks. While some see profitability, others raise significant safety and competition concerns.
Donald Trump Jr. could potentially see financial gains from a controversial rule change that would allow the direct shipment of firearms to consumers' homes, an action currently prohibited without direct pickup from physical stores. The proposed change is spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and marks a significant shift in the United States' gun policy.
The rule, if implemented, could generate significant growth in online gun sales, benefitting companies like GrabAGun, where Trump Jr. holds a substantial stake. Proponents argue it brings convenience to firearm buyers, while critics express deep concerns over public safety and potential threats to small gun shop businesses.
With the proposal still in the public comment phase, it has stirred debate among industry officials, gun-control advocates, and legal experts, addressing the risks of illegal trafficking and the decay of physical store checks – dynamics that could dramatically alter the firearm retail landscape in America.