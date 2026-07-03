Trump Jr.'s Involvement in 'Amazon of Guns' and Its Potential Windfall

Donald Trump Jr., a shareholder and board member of GrabAGun, might benefit from a proposed rule allowing direct home delivery of guns. This rule changes the longstanding policy requiring in-store pickups and background checks. While some see profitability, others raise significant safety and competition concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Donald Trump Jr Helped Take An Online Retailer Known As The Amazon Of Guns Public Last Year Now | Updated: 03-07-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 00:59 IST
Trump Jr.'s Involvement in 'Amazon of Guns' and Its Potential Windfall

Donald Trump Jr. could potentially see financial gains from a controversial rule change that would allow the direct shipment of firearms to consumers' homes, an action currently prohibited without direct pickup from physical stores. The proposed change is spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and marks a significant shift in the United States' gun policy.

The rule, if implemented, could generate significant growth in online gun sales, benefitting companies like GrabAGun, where Trump Jr. holds a substantial stake. Proponents argue it brings convenience to firearm buyers, while critics express deep concerns over public safety and potential threats to small gun shop businesses.

With the proposal still in the public comment phase, it has stirred debate among industry officials, gun-control advocates, and legal experts, addressing the risks of illegal trafficking and the decay of physical store checks – dynamics that could dramatically alter the firearm retail landscape in America.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026