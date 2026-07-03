Fake Ransom Plot Targets 'Today' Show Host's Missing Mother

A man from Los Angeles, Derrick Callella, pleaded guilty to felony harassment for sending fake ransom notes related to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother. Although Callella faces charges, the kidnapping case remains unsolved. Investigations continue as authorities work to unravel the mystery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Los Angelesarea Man Pleaded Guilty To Felony Harassment Charges In Federal Court On Thursday For Sending Fake Ransom Notes Posing As A Kidnapper Of Today Show Cohost Savannah Guthries Missing Elderly Mother Derrick Callella | Updated: 03-07-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 05:17 IST
Fake Ransom Plot Targets 'Today' Show Host's Missing Mother

A Los Angeles resident has confessed to charges of felony harassment after admitting to sending fake ransom notes concerning the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of 'Today' show co-host Savannah Guthrie. Derrick Callella, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment by telecommunications device in a federal court on Thursday.

This marks the first criminal conviction in the case of the missing 84-year-old, who vanished from her Tucson home five months ago. Callella's plea deal includes serving five years on probation instead of facing the maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as agreed by prosecutors.

Despite this legal development, uncertainty persists regarding Nancy Guthrie's fate. The ongoing investigation, led by the FBI, is examining potential ransom demands linked to her disappearance, which is still being treated as a kidnapping-for-ransom case. Investigative efforts continue as search for truth remains active.

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