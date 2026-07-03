Heatwave Strains PJM Grid: Maximum Output Ordered

PJM, the leading U.S. power grid operator, faces mounting pressure due to a severe heat dome. Rapid measures were enacted, ordered for maximum output from generators to ensure power reliability for over 67 million people, facing surging demands from data centers and electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pjm | Updated: 03-07-2026 06:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 06:09 IST
Heatwave Strains PJM Grid: Maximum Output Ordered

PJM, the largest power grid operator in the United States, has directed power generators to operate at full capacity and bring dormant plants online as it navigates pressures from an extreme heatwave. These urgent actions were implemented to ensure reliable electricity supply for 67 million individuals across key regions.

Amid soaring temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit and a spike in demand from data centers and electric vehicles, PJM initiated 'transmission security' measures. These included preparing demand-response resources and notifying relevant authorities while exploring public conservation appeals. Reserve power levels dwindled considerably, posing significant operational challenges.

The situation saw market prices for standby reserves surge to unprecedented levels, with costs approaching $28,000 per megawatt hour at one point. PJM has refrained from imposing voltage reductions or directing power cutbacks, aiming to minimize the risk of forced outages in the populous Baltimore-Washington area as the heatwave continues.

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