Securing the Pacific: U.S. Strategic Interests in Cook Islands' Minerals

U.S. Ambassador Jared Novelly prioritizes securing critical seabed minerals in the Cook Islands, emphasizing the strategic importance for the U.S. in countering China's influence in Pacific island nations. Novelly aims to introduce U.S. companies for mineral extraction and stresses caution in Pacific dealings with Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The New Us Ambassador To New Zealand And Several Pacific Island Nations Said On Friday That Securing Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Was A Top Priority | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:59 IST
Securing the Pacific: U.S. Strategic Interests in Cook Islands' Minerals
Ambassador

Jared Novelly, the new U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and several Pacific island nations, declared securing the Cook Islands seabed minerals as a top priority on Friday. He highlighted the risks posed by China's influence in the region, particularly for small island states.

Ambassador Novelly emphasized the rapid escalation of critical minerals on his agenda, as Washington seeks to decrease reliance on China's supply chains. Polymetallic nodules in the Cook Islands are key due to their utility in batteries and technology, prompting a non-binding framework agreement between the Cook Islands and the U.S. for exploration.

Novelly also warned Pacific countries of China's intentions and potential debt traps. He aims to bolster Pacific economies beyond aid, including reducing remittance costs, while advocating for more significant defense investments among U.S. partners in the region.

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