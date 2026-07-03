U.S. Forces Withdraw from Nigeria, Maintain Intelligence Support

The United States has withdrawn most of its military forces from Nigeria, pivoting to an intelligence support role at Nigeria's request. This follows a joint operation against ISIS, which significantly disrupted the militant group's command in the region, as announced by AFRICOM Commander General Dagvin Anderson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Has Withdrawn Most Of The Forces It Deployed For A Recent Operation Against Islamic State Militants In Nigeria And Is Now Providing Intelligence Support At Abujas Request | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:50 IST
U.S. Forces Withdraw from Nigeria, Maintain Intelligence Support
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The United States has strategically withdrawn the majority of its forces from Nigeria, following a focused military operation targeting Islamic State militants. This operation, conducted in collaboration with Nigerian forces in May, resulted in the death of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, ISIS's second-in-command globally.

U.S. Africa Command's head, General Dagvin Anderson, highlighted this mission at an African defense conference in Angola, emphasizing the transformed role of continued intelligence support and partnership at Nigeria's behest. This reflects a tailored U.S. strategy that aims to bolster African leadership while providing specialized military capabilities.

The operation not only weakened local militant leadership within the Lake Chad Basin but also disrupted ISIS's broader communication networks. The Nigerian military's active pursuit post-operation has reportedly led to further ISIS defections and surrenders.

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