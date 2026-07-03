Brazil Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking Network

Brazil's federal police have commenced an operation targeting individuals under U.S. sanctions, suspected of having connections with the PCC drug gang. The operation aims to dismantle a network involved in laundering profits from international drug trafficking, though specific suspects have not been named.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazils Federal Police Launched An Operation Against Suspects Who Are Under Us Sanctions Over Alleged Ties To The Pcc Drug Gang | Updated: 03-07-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 16:16 IST
Brazil Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking Network
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In a significant crackdown against international drug trafficking, Brazil's federal police launched an operation targeting individuals allegedly linked to the notorious PCC drug gang, according to two sources informed by Reuters on Friday.

The operation is aimed at dismantling a criminal network accused of laundering proceeds from global drug trade activities. The move is believed to be a response to individuals under U.S. sanctions, reflecting ongoing international collaboration in the fight against organized crime.

While the federal police refrained from naming any suspects, their statement suggests a significant stride in curbing illicit activities tied to drug trafficking syndicates.

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