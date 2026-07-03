Julian Nagelsmann Resigns as Germany's Coach After World Cup Defeat

Julian Nagelsmann has resigned as Germany coach following the team's early exit from the World Cup. The German Football Association (DFB) announced his departure, highlighting his commitment and integrity during his tenure since September 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Coach Julian Nagelsmann Has Stepped Down Following The Teams Early World Cup Exit | Updated: 03-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 16:12 IST
Julian Nagelsmann Resigns as Germany's Coach After World Cup Defeat
Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann has officially resigned as Germany's national football coach after the team's early exit from the World Cup. The German Football Association (DFB) made the announcement on Friday.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf publicly thanked Nagelsmann for his commitment and ambition since taking on the role in September 2023. Neuendorf described him as a person of integrity and responsibility.

Nagelsmann, at 38, had requested to be released from his duties, marking a premature end to his leadership of the national team.

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