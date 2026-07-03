International Manhunt: Pursuing the Monaco Bomber

A Ukrainian Woman Is The Main Suspect In A Bomb Attack That Targeted A Wealthy Businessman In Monaco

A Ukrainian woman has emerged as the prime suspect in a bomb attack targeting a prominent businessman in Monaco, officials announced on Friday. The suspect reportedly fled to Germany, suggesting she may not have acted alone.

According to sources, Vadym Yermolaiev, a native of Ukraine, his partner, and son suffered injuries during the targeted attack on Monday. Authorities have identified 39-year-old Anastasiia Berezovska in an Interpol Red Notice, stipulating that she is wanted for attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and placing an explosive device in a public place with intent.

The sophisticated attack, involving a parcel detonated by remote control, underscores the potential involvement of accomplices. The suspect fled on foot into France, later sighted in Germany after traveling through several European countries. Prior arrests in Monaco related to the attack were not sustained.