eThekwini Extends EPWP Contracts to Protect Essential Services

The eThekwini Municipality has approved a six-month extension for participants in its Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), a move intended to maintain essential municipal services while strengthening oversight of the programme and advancing new international partnerships to support Durban's economic growth.

EPWP extension secures frontline municipal services

The decision was taken during the municipality's Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting, where councillors adopted several measures focused on improving service delivery and supporting key development programmes across the city.

The six-month contract extension, which complies with EPWP guidelines, will allow thousands of participants to continue supporting important municipal functions without disruption. The municipality said EPWP workers contribute to a wide range of services, including community safety, public health, water and sanitation, waste management, environmental programmes, social development, and other frontline operations that directly benefit residents.

The extension is backed by a budget of R53.49 million, comprising R7.49 million from the EPWP grant and R46 million from municipal funds. Officials said the funding will provide operational stability while ensuring services continue smoothly in the period leading up to South Africa's upcoming local government elections.

Municipality strengthens oversight and accountability

EXCO also reviewed progress made in improving the administration of the EPWP following findings previously raised by the Auditor-General during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 financial years.

According to the municipality, stronger verification procedures, tighter monitoring systems, and improved compliance measures have significantly strengthened programme oversight. Officials reported that no cases have been identified during the current financial year involving payments to deceased beneficiaries, ghost participants, or individuals already employed by other government institutions.

The municipality added that disciplinary action has been taken where necessary to address earlier irregularities. Recovery of improperly paid funds has been pursued where applicable, criminal cases have been opened in relevant matters, and deceased or ineligible beneficiaries have been removed from the programme to improve accountability.

New international partnerships approved

The Executive Committee also approved Memoranda of Understanding to establish new Sister City partnerships with Xi'an in China and Bahía Blanca in Argentina, expanding Durban's international cooperation strategy. Municipal leaders believe the agreements will create opportunities for investment, trade, tourism, cultural exchange, skills development, and innovation while strengthening Durban's global profile.

The partnership with Xi'an builds on a Letter of Intent signed in October 2025 and focuses on cooperation in trade, education, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Xi'an's reputation as a centre for innovation and higher education is expected to support Durban's economic development ambitions.

The agreement with Bahía Blanca is intended to deepen South-South cooperation. As one of Argentina's leading port and industrial cities, Bahía Blanca offers expertise in logistics, petrochemicals, industrial manufacturing, and green hydrogen development, sectors that closely align with Durban's long-term Port City strategy. The municipality said both partnerships will be coordinated by its International and Intergovernmental Relations Directorate in collaboration with relevant departments, with regular progress reports submitted to the Governance and Human Resources Committee.