eThekwini Urged to Cut Water Losses Instead of Building New Plants

The uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW) has advised eThekwini Municipality to focus on reducing water losses and improving the efficiency of its existing water distribution system rather than investing billions of rand in new package water treatment plants, saying demand management would provide faster and more cost-effective relief to communities facing water shortages.

Study recommends improving existing water network

The recommendation was presented to the municipality's Executive Committee (EXCO) as part of a preliminary feasibility study commissioned to evaluate whether package water treatment plants could help communities experiencing prolonged interruptions in water supply.

According to UUW, reducing non-revenue water through better demand management would recover significant volumes of treated water that are currently lost, making more water available to consumers without increasing bulk supply.

The utility said these measures could be implemented more quickly and at a substantially lower cost than constructing new treatment facilities. While package plants may provide temporary relief in some areas, UUW believes they are unlikely to offer the most sustainable long-term solution.

For the proposed Qadi project in Umzinyathi, UUW estimated that a 10-megalitre-per-day treatment plant would cost around R1.2 billion, while a 30-megalitre-per-day facility would require an investment of approximately R3.5 billion. Water produced by the plant is estimated to cost about R53 per kilolitre over a 20-year period, with monthly capital charges of roughly R12.6 million and R37 million respectively, excluding bulk water tariffs.

Regional projects may reduce need for new plants

UUW also cautioned that additional water abstraction for the proposed Qadi scheme is unlikely to receive approval from the Department of Water and Sanitation under the current licence. Any increase would require corresponding reductions in water supplied to the Wiggins and Durban Heights treatment works.

The study further noted that the planned uMkhomazi Upper Dam, expected to begin supplying water from 2034, will significantly increase bulk water availability across eThekwini, potentially reducing the long-term value of new package treatment plants.

Additional assessments covered proposed facilities at Mfume, Craigieburn, and Umbumbulu. The Mfume plant is estimated to cost about R650 million, while projects at Craigieburn and Umbumbulu may become less necessary once larger regional water infrastructure comes online.

The Lower uMkhomazi Dam is expected to begin supplying southern parts of eThekwini from 2029, while the Upper Dam is projected to serve the entire municipality from 2034. UUW also warned that a treatment plant at Umbumbulu could reduce water available to communities already supplied by the Amanzimtoti Water Treatment Works.

Water quality improvements continue at Wiggins plant

The Executive Committee agreed that the feasibility study should be completed before any final decisions are made. UUW will return to present its final report and recommendations once the assessment has been concluded. Separately, the utility reported progress in addressing 2-Methylisoborneol (2-MIB), the naturally occurring compound responsible for the earthy taste and odour experienced by some consumers supplied from the Wiggins Water Treatment Works.

The issue was linked to increased algal activity in Inanda Dam, affecting the quality of incoming raw water. UUW said it has strengthened water quality monitoring, introduced multi-level abstraction to draw water from lower levels of the dam where appropriate, and applied advanced treatment processes to reduce taste and odour compounds. According to the utility, daily monitoring confirms that treated water remains safe to drink and continues to meet the South African National Standard for Drinking Water.