Record Heat Wave Strikes July 4 Celebrations Across US

A Dangerous Heat Wave Upended Fourth Of July Celebrations Across Swaths Of The Central And Eastern Us On Friday

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a severe heat wave swept through the central and eastern United States, disrupting celebrations and straining power infrastructure across several regions. Temperatures soared, with highs reaching up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting widespread event cancellations and safety warnings from officials.

Key events affected included the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., part of the 250th-anniversary celebrations, and the cancellation of the National Independence Day Parade. Philadelphia’s Salute to Independence Parade and other local festivities also faced delays or cancellations due to the extreme heat conditions.

Power grids were heavily strained under the pressure of increased air-conditioning use. PJM and Con Edison implemented emergency measures as demand surged and power outages left thousands without electricity. Forecasters warned of potential heat-related health threats, urging the public to take precautions.