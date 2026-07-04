Adam Sandler's Star-Studded Officiating Spectacle

Renowned comic actor Adam Sandler officiated the high-profile wedding of pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce. The event marked a rare public confirmation, featuring notable family members of the bride and groom. Sandler, a close friend of the couple, praised both Swift and Kelce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adam Sandler | Updated: 04-07-2026 08:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 08:22 IST
Adam Sandler's Star-Studded Officiating Spectacle
Adam Sandler

In a star-studded event, comedy icon Adam Sandler took center stage as the officiant for the wedding of pop megastar Taylor Swift and NFL legend Travis Kelce. This high-profile union, eagerly anticipated by fans, was confirmed by Swift's publicist on Friday.

Kelce, known for his remarkable career as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, previously appeared in Sandler's 2025 film, 'Happy Gilmore 2.' At that time, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity by sharing a photo with Sandler alongside a heartfelt message on social media.

Sandler, who describes both Swift and Kelce as close friends, has spoken highly of them. He praised Swift's kindness towards his family, particularly his daughters, and admires Kelce's gentle and humorous nature. The wedding party featured Swift's brother, Austin, and Kelce's brother, Jason, with no other attendants in the ceremony.

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