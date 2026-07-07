Greymouth Opens New Library and Community Hub on West Coast

Greymouth has welcomed a major new community landmark with the opening of a modern library and commercial hub that brings together learning, business, recreation, and public spaces under one roof. The project marks another step in the town's wider redevelopment plans and is expected to create a more vibrant town centre for residents and visitors alike.

Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson officially opened the new two-level facility, describing it as far more than a traditional library. The building has been designed as a shared space where people can gather, learn, work, and spend time with family while supporting local businesses operating within the development.

The project received a $2 million grant from the Government's Regional Strategic Partnership Fund, alongside funding from Grey District Council and Development West Coast. The investment forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Greymouth's central business district and improve community facilities that encourage economic activity and social connection. Patterson said the new development builds on earlier Government support for the Greymouth Master Plan, which focuses on revitalising the town centre and creating attractive public spaces that serve both locals and tourists.

He Kupenga Mātauranga reflects local identity

The new Greymouth Library occupies the upper floor of the Richmond Quay development, known as He Kupenga Mātauranga, a name gifted by West Coast mana whenua Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Waewae. The name represents the entire building and reflects the deep connections between the mountains, the sea, and the people of the region. It also recognises knowledge, community, and shared experiences as important parts of the West Coast's identity. Alongside the library, the building includes a visitor information facility, retail spaces, a café, and an indoor children's playground, creating a destination that serves multiple generations and attracts people throughout the day.

Investment supports Greymouth's future growth

The new hub is expected to play an important role in bringing more activity into Greymouth's CBD by encouraging residents and visitors to spend more time in the town centre. The combination of public services, retail businesses, and family-friendly facilities creates opportunities for local commerce while providing valuable community spaces.

Mark Patterson said the project demonstrates what can be achieved through collaboration between central government, local authorities, regional development organisations, and the community. He added that the investment will deliver lasting economic and social benefits while strengthening Greymouth's appeal as a place to live, work, learn, and visit.