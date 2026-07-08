Fifth Petroleum Permit Application Signals Taranaki Exploration Revival

Fresh interest in offshore petroleum exploration is building in New Zealand, with the Government announcing a fifth permit application since the removal of the offshore exploration ban, adding momentum to efforts to strengthen the country's future energy security and attract new investment.

Deepwater Taranaki attracts fresh exploration interest

Resources Minister Shane Jones said New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZP&M) has opened a three-month competitive application process after receiving a petroleum prospecting permit request from Taranaki Energy Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Perth-based Pancontinental Energy.

The proposed permit covers 9,972.5 square kilometres in deepwater offshore Taranaki, an area widely regarded by geologists as having strong petroleum potential despite receiving very little exploration activity over the years. No exploration wells have ever been drilled within the proposed permit area, leaving significant scope for discoveries as modern geological studies continue to improve understanding of the basin. The company's proposed two-year work programme includes reprocessing existing two-dimensional seismic data, carrying out basin modelling and identifying exploration targets that could support future investment decisions.

Exploration activity continues to gather pace

The latest application follows four other petroleum permit applications already moving through assessment or competitive allocation processes, reflecting what the Government describes as renewed confidence in New Zealand's energy sector. Shane Jones said the increase in applications from both new entrants and established operators shows that companies are responding positively to the Government's decision to remove the exploration ban and provide greater certainty about the future role of petroleum in the country's energy mix. Officials believe renewed exploration activity could contribute to improving long-term energy security while supporting economic growth through investment, technical expertise and future resource development if commercially viable discoveries are made.

Competitive process remains open until October

NZP&M has opened a competitive application window that will remain available until 5:00 pm on 8 October 2026, allowing other interested companies to submit competing proposals for the same area. Once the application period closes, authorities will determine the order in which applications are assessed under the Minerals Programme for Petroleum 2025. Each proposal will then be evaluated under the Crown Minerals Act 1991, with officials examining factors including the applicant's technical expertise, financial capability, regulatory compliance history and the quality of the proposed exploration programme.

The application is being considered under New Zealand's open market petroleum permitting system, introduced after the exploration ban was removed. The framework allows companies to apply for petroleum permits throughout the year rather than waiting for scheduled licensing rounds, giving the country greater flexibility to respond to new commercial opportunities while maintaining a transparent and competitive approval process.