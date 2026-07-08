European Union Aviation Safety Alert: Airspace Restrictions
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has mandated that airlines avoid flying through Iranian and Iraqi airspace due to heightened tensions and potential military conflict. This restriction remains in effect until August 31, with previous guidance also cautioning flights over Lebanon and other Middle Eastern nations.
In a new advisory issued on Wednesday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has instructed airlines to steer clear of the airspace over Iran and Iraq. This measure comes in response to escalating tensions and the looming prospect of military action in the region.
This alert, effective until August 31, highlights the heightened risks in Iranian and Iraqi airspace. EASA's earlier directive, which is set to expire the same day, also listed Lebanon as a potential risk and urged airlines to maintain vigilance when crossing the skies of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
The agency's cautionary stance underscores the volatile nature of the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, underscoring the need for continued awareness and precaution by international airlines operating in the region.