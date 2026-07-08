Currency Markets React: U.S.-Iran Tensions and Kiwi Surge Amid Rate Hikes

The U.S. dollar weakened amid diminished reactions to U.S.-Iran skirmishes, while New Zealand's dollar surged after a rate hike by its central bank. The U.S. dollar index experienced a slight decline, with global market participants cautiously optimistic despite recent conflicts. Meanwhile, traders looked ahead to Federal Reserve meeting minutes for future guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Dollar Nudged Lower On Wednesday As Currency Markets Broadly Shrugged Off A Fresh Exchange Of Strikes Between The Us And Iran | Updated: 08-07-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 13:49 IST
Currency Markets React: U.S.-Iran Tensions and Kiwi Surge Amid Rate Hikes
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On Wednesday, the U.S. dollar experienced a slight decline, with currency markets largely dismissing new attacks between the U.S. and Iran. Meanwhile, New Zealand's dollar surged due to its central bank's interest rate hike.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced strikes on U.S. sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, following the U.S.'s airstrikes over tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude saw a rise, continuing its rally into a second day.

Despite skirmishes, the market had a cautious optimism with the greenback paring earlier gains. Analysts noted the Federal Reserve's minutes would be scrutinized for clarity on potential rate hikes.

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