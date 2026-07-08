Police Probe Deepens in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

The police investigation into the alleged theft of donations meant for the Ram Mandir has taken a significant turn with the detention and questioning of Anukalp Mishra's uncle and a jeweller from Inayatnagar. This move is part of the ongoing effort to unravel the complexities surrounding the donation misappropriation case, police sources revealed on Wednesday.

In a related development, three suspects, including Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey, were temporarily removed from Ayodhya District Jail for custodial interrogation. This follows a local court's decision to grant a one-day police custody, aimed at extracting more information about the alleged embezzlement of contributions to the Ram Temple.

On Tuesday, authorities sought court approval for the custodial interrogation of the accused, emphasizing the necessity for further questioning to uncover new facts. Initially, the police had requested a seven-day custody period. This intensified scrutiny comes after preliminary findings by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) suggested possible theft and pilferage during the counting of temple donations.