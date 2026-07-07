Prince Harry's Legal Setback: A Whitewashed Verdict?
Prince Harry criticized Tuesday's court ruling against privacy lawsuits launched by himself and other renowned British figures, describing it as a 'complete and obvious whitewash.' The court's decision, he noted, was 'not altogether unexpected,' calling the exoneration of the Daily Mail's publisher shocking.
Prince Harry has branded Tuesday's legal decision against privacy lawsuits he filed alongside other prominent British figures as a 'complete and obvious whitewash.'
Despite the setback, Harry remarked that the verdict was 'not altogether unexpected.'
He criticized the court for what he perceives as unwarranted efforts to exonerate the Daily Mail's publisher.