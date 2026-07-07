Prince Harry's Legal Setback: A Whitewashed Verdict?

Prince Harry Called Tuesdays Defeat In Privacy Lawsuits Filed By Him And Other Highprofile British Figures Against The Daily Mails Publisher A Complete And Obvious Whitewash But Said The Verdict Was Not Altogether Unexpected The Lengths To Which The Court Has Gone To Exonerate The Mail Is As Shocking As It Is Totally Unwarranted

Prince Harry has branded Tuesday's legal decision against privacy lawsuits he filed alongside other prominent British figures as a 'complete and obvious whitewash.'

Despite the setback, Harry remarked that the verdict was 'not altogether unexpected.'

He criticized the court for what he perceives as unwarranted efforts to exonerate the Daily Mail's publisher.