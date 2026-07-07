Prince Harry's Legal Setback: A Whitewashed Verdict?

Prince Harry criticized Tuesday's court ruling against privacy lawsuits launched by himself and other renowned British figures, describing it as a 'complete and obvious whitewash.' The court's decision, he noted, was 'not altogether unexpected,' calling the exoneration of the Daily Mail's publisher shocking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prince Harry Called Tuesdays Defeat In Privacy Lawsuits Filed By Him And Other Highprofile British Figures Against The Daily Mails Publisher A Complete And Obvious Whitewash But Said The Verdict Was Not Altogether Unexpected The Lengths To Which The Court Has Gone To Exonerate The Mail Is As Shocking As It Is Totally Unwarranted | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:45 IST
Prince Harry's Legal Setback: A Whitewashed Verdict?
Prince Harry

Prince Harry has branded Tuesday's legal decision against privacy lawsuits he filed alongside other prominent British figures as a 'complete and obvious whitewash.'

Despite the setback, Harry remarked that the verdict was 'not altogether unexpected.'

He criticized the court for what he perceives as unwarranted efforts to exonerate the Daily Mail's publisher.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026