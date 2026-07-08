High Stakes: Le Pen's Legal Battle Before 2027 Election

France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, announced it might deliver a ruling on an appeal by far-right leader Marine Le Pen by April 2027. This decision could significantly impact the upcoming presidential election.

Le Pen plans to contest a Paris appeals court verdict that found her guilty of embezzling EU funds. Despite her intentions, she has not officially submitted the appeal yet, leaving her legal strategy open to speculation.

The Cour de Cassation highlighted that the timeline for the ruling could fluctuate based on various factors, including the volume of appeals filed in relation to the case.