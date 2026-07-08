Bolsonaro's Home Searched in Weapon Surrender Probe

Brazil's federal police conducted a search at the home of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday, following a court order to uncover unauthorized weapons. However, the raid, which aimed to locate firearms, ammunition, and related documents, revealed no incriminating evidence, according to Bolsonaro's lawyer, Joao Henrique de Freitas.

The search occurred after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes permitted Bolsonaro to remain under house arrest while serving a 27-year sentence. This decision followed an incident in which a weapon owned by Bolsonaro was seized from his security personnel at a police checkpoint, fueling speculation about his compliance with a past court order to surrender all firearms.

Moraes' ruling acknowledged that Bolsonaro's legal team claimed certain weapons had been turned over to authorities, though questions persisted regarding at least one missing firearm. Despite these unresolved issues, the search concluded without discovering any weapons or related items at Bolsonaro's residence.