Escalating Violence in Gaza: Civilians and Children Bear the Brunt

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least seven Palestinians, including two children. Strikes hit areas like Khan Younis and Zeitoun. The Israeli military cited targeting militants, while Hamas condemned violations of a ceasefire. Since the truce began, over 1,070 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have died.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Israeli Airstrikes And Gunfire Killed At Least Seven Palestinians | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:17 IST
Escalating Violence in Gaza: Civilians and Children Bear the Brunt
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In a series of violent confrontations, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of at least seven Palestinians, including two children, according to local health officials.

The strikes targeted various locations, including a school vicinity in Gaza City and a tent for displaced individuals in Khan Younis, resulting in multiple casualties.

The heightened tensions come amid accusations from Hamas that Israel is breaching a ceasefire agreement mediated by the U.S. last October, a claim echoed by a U.S. peace envoy.

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