Escalating Violence in Gaza: Civilians and Children Bear the Brunt

Israeli Airstrikes And Gunfire Killed At Least Seven Palestinians

In a series of violent confrontations, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of at least seven Palestinians, including two children, according to local health officials.

The strikes targeted various locations, including a school vicinity in Gaza City and a tent for displaced individuals in Khan Younis, resulting in multiple casualties.

The heightened tensions come amid accusations from Hamas that Israel is breaching a ceasefire agreement mediated by the U.S. last October, a claim echoed by a U.S. peace envoy.