Marta Kostyuk Condemns Russian Athletes' 2028 Olympic Inclusion

Marta Kostyuk, a Ukrainian tennis player and Wimbledon semi-finalist, expresses strong disapproval of Russian athletes' potential participation in the 2028 Olympics. She labels the move unfair, especially for Ukraine, and vows to focus on her game. The IOC lifted Russia's suspension, signaling their Olympic reintegration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Wimbledon Semifinalist Marta Kostyuk Spoke Out On Wednesday Against The Likely Inclusion Of Russian Athletes In The Olympics | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:48 IST
Marta Kostyuk Condemns Russian Athletes' 2028 Olympic Inclusion

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk has criticized the potential inclusion of Russian athletes in the 2028 Olympics, a decision she deems 'terrible' and far from fair play for all, especially Ukraine. Despite her strong opposition, Kostyuk remains focused on her Wimbledon journey, where she recently reached the semi-finals.

The International Olympic Committee has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, paving the way for Russia's return to the Olympic arena. This follows the ROC's suspension in 2023 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kostyuk, grappling with the challenges brought by ongoing conflict in Ukraine, has vowed to address the issue with relevant bodies post-Wimbledon, highlighting the difficulty of balancing her sports career with the turmoil in her homeland.

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